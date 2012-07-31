WASHINGTON, July 31 A team from the International Monetary Fund will visit Ukraine in September to assess the cash-strapped country's budget plans, a top Ukrainian official said on Tuesday.

Ukraine has been hoping to persuade the IMF to resume a frozen bailout program by the end of the year.

Valery Khoroshovsky, first deputy prime minister, told Reuters through a translator he met with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday and reached "a general understanding that in September that IMF representatives will come to Ukraine to assess our budget planning for 2013." (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Will Dunham)