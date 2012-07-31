BRIEF-NRG Energy announces cooperation agreement
* NRG Energy announces cooperation agreement with Elliott Management and Bluescape Energy Partners
WASHINGTON, July 31 A team from the International Monetary Fund will visit Ukraine in September to assess the cash-strapped country's budget plans, a top Ukrainian official said on Tuesday.
Ukraine has been hoping to persuade the IMF to resume a frozen bailout program by the end of the year.
Valery Khoroshovsky, first deputy prime minister, told Reuters through a translator he met with IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Tuesday and reached "a general understanding that in September that IMF representatives will come to Ukraine to assess our budget planning for 2013." (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Will Dunham)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Greece is on track with the economic adjustment needed to secure the next tranche of its bailout but the International Monetary Fund is failing raise its overly pessimistic forecasts, the vice president of the European Commission said on Monday.
Feb 13 Asset manager AllianceBernstein Holding LP appointed Lynn Mah senior vice president and head of EMEA marketing.