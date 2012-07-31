(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, July 31 A team from the
International Monetary Fund will visit Ukraine in September to
assess the cash-strapped country's budget plans, a top Ukrainian
official said on Tuesday.
Ukraine has been hoping to persuade the IMF to resume a
frozen bailout program by the end of the year.
Valery Khoroshovsky, first deputy prime minister, told
Reuters through a translator he met with IMF Managing Director
Christine Lagarde on Tuesday and reached "a general
understanding that in September that IMF representatives will
come to Ukraine to assess our budget planning for 2013."
The IMF froze a $15 billion loan program for Ukraine after
the government failed to raise gas prices at home and carry out
other unpopular reforms.
With a parliamentary election in October, the Kiev
government has balked at taking the politically risky step of
raising gas and heating prices for Ukrainian households by 30 to
50 percent, as pressed by the IMF.
Khoroshovsky said he told Lagarde raising the prices would
create a social crisis unless Ukraine first developed a system
to help the most vulnerable parts of its population cope.
He declined to characterize Lagarde's response, but said the
IMF's main concern was Ukraine's macro-economic stability and
the Kiev government recognizes it has more work to do on that.
"We understand that without resolving all key problems, the
financing will not be unfrozen. So we agreed that we need to
ensure macro-economic stability as the basic precondition and
then we will work to resolve all other subjects," he said.
(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Will Dunham and Stacey
Joyce)