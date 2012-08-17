WASHINGTON Aug 17 An International Monetary Fund mission will visit Ukraine in late August to discuss the country's 2013 budget, energy sector reform and social programs, the IMF said on Friday.

IMF mission chief to Ukraine, Max Alier, emphasized that the talks scheduled from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 will be technical in nature and not a negotiation over resuming lending to the country.

The IMF suspended a $15 billion loan program to Ukraine in early 2011 after the government failed to raise gas prices in an effort to cut its budget deficit. With a parliamentary election in October, Kiev has balked at taking the politically risky step of hiking gas and heating prices.