Nikkei rises as financials get boost from Yellen comment; Toshiba tumbles
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
WASHINGTON Aug 17 An International Monetary Fund mission will visit Ukraine in late August to discuss the country's 2013 budget, energy sector reform and social programs, the IMF said on Friday.
IMF mission chief to Ukraine, Max Alier, emphasized that the talks scheduled from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 will be technical in nature and not a negotiation over resuming lending to the country.
The IMF suspended a $15 billion loan program to Ukraine in early 2011 after the government failed to raise gas prices in an effort to cut its budget deficit. With a parliamentary election in October, Kiev has balked at taking the politically risky step of hiking gas and heating prices.
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: FLYNN RESIGNATION Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman says. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is playing down any impact that Flynn's resignation might have on Mattis' debut trip this week to Europe to meet NATO allies. MID
BEIJING, Feb 15 China completed 7.92 trillion yuan ($1.15 trillion) worth of investment in major projects by end of 2016, the state planner said on Wednesday.