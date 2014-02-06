WASHINGTON Feb 6 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday said it was not discussing a new loan program
with Ukraine, which late last year agreed to take a $15-billion
package of loans and cheaper gas from Russia.
"The Ukrainian authorities have not expressed an interest in
resuming discussions on these matters with the fund lately," IMF
spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters. He said the fund was ready
to help Ukraine restore macroeconomic stability if asked.
Ukraine's currency fell to a five-year low on Wednesday as
the ex-Soviet country continued to be gripped by a political and
economic crisis. Demonstrators in the capital Kiev are
protesting the government's rejection of a trade deal with the
European Union and its decision to accept Russian financial aid
instead.
Prior to Russia's offer of aid, Ukraine had been in
prolonged discussions with the IMF over a new loan program. Its
prior $15-billion IMF loan lapsed in 2011 over Kiev's refusal to
end costly energy subsidies.