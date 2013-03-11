WASHINGTON, March 11 More than 130 academics and
global policy pundits urged the U.S. Congress on Monday to enact
delayed changes in voting powers in the International Monetary
Fund and warned that failure to do so would diminish U.S.
influence in the global financial lender.
The reforms were approved by the IMF in 2010 in a historic
deal that makes China the third-largest voting member in the IMF
after the United States and Japan. It also boosts the influence
of other emerging economies like India and Brazil in the Fund
and supports changes on the IMF board that reduces Western
Europe's dominance.
The reforms, however, first need congressional approval
because they involve making permanent a $65 billion U.S.
contribution to the Fund. That is a politically sensitive issue
given the tense U.S. budget environment in Washington and
sweeping government spending cuts that came into effect from
March 1.
In a letter to John Boehner, the speaker of the House of
Representatives, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the
pundits emphasized the importance of the IMF's vital role in the
world economy and the influence of the United States as its
largest member country.
"Additional quota resources for the IMF are essential to
preserve its central role in a global financial system that
benefits the United States," the letter said. "Realignment of
IMF quota shares, while preserving U.S. influence in the IMF,
will enable the IMF to respond to shifts in the global economy,
involving emerging powers more deeply in the institution and
avoiding their disengagement.
"Positive action by the U.S. Congress on both elements will
also unlock financial contributions from other countries."
The U.S. Treasury requested a provision to be inserted into
the pending legislation, but it was rejected by the
Republican-controlled House.
A decision is expected this week on whether to include the
IMF request in the Senate version of the funding bill, according
to congressional aides. Approval by the Democratic-controlled
Senate would give it a good chance of inclusion in the final
bill after the two chambers work out their difference.
Last week, a group of 19 high-level U.S. officials also
wrote to Congress urging action on IMF reforms.