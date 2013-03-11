WASHINGTON, March 11 More than 130 academics and
global policy pundits urged the U.S. Congress on Monday to
approve delayed changes in voting powers in the International
Monetary Fund and warned that failure to do so would diminish
U.S. influence in the global financial lender.
The reforms were approved by the IMF in 2010 in a historic
deal that makes China the third-largest voting member in the IMF
after the United States and Japan. It also boosts the influence
of other emerging economies, like India and Brazil, and supports
IMF board changes, which reduce Western Europe's dominance.
The reforms, however, need congressional approval because
they involve making permanent a $65 billion U.S. contribution to
the Fund. That is a politically sensitive given the tense U.S.
budget environment in Washington and sweeping government
spending cuts that came into effect from March 1.
In a letter to John Boehner, the speaker of the House of
Representatives, and Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the
pundits emphasized the importance of the IMF's role in the world
economy and the influence of the United States as its largest
member country.
"Additional quota resources for the IMF are essential to
preserve its central role in a global financial system that
benefits the United States," the letter said.
"Realignment of IMF quota shares, while preserving U.S.
influence in the IMF, will enable the IMF to respond to shifts
in the global economy, involving emerging powers more deeply in
the institution and avoiding their disengagement.
"Positive action by the U.S. Congress on both elements will
also unlock financial contributions from other countries."
The U.S. Treasury requested a provision to be inserted into
pending legislation but it was rejected by the
Republican-controlled House.
The Democratic-controlled Senate could still include the
request in its version of the funding bill, according to
congressional aides. Senate approval would give it a good chance
of inclusion in the final bill after the two chambers work out
their differences.
If the request is rejected, the $65 billion would remain
locked in the IMF crisis fund, known as the New Arrangements to
Borrow, until the end of the fiscal year. IMF reform would also
be delayed, adding to frustrations by emerging economies which
have long pushed for their growing clout in the world economy to
be reflected in greater IMF voting power.
Signatures include Tim Adams, former under-secretary of the
U.S. Treasury; Martin Baily, ex-chairman of the Council of
Economic Advisers; Ken Rogoff, former IMF chief economist now at
Harvard University; John Sewell, former president of the
Overseas Development Council; Jo Marie Griesgraber, executive
director of New Rules for Global Finance; Gawain Kripke, policy
advisor for Oxfam American; Christopher Padilla, former under
secretary of commerce for international trade; Robert Richter,
producer of The Money Lenders; and James G. Wallar, ex US
Treasury attache to Iraq, EU, Afghanistan, Russia and Germany.
Last week, 19 high-level U.S. officials, executives and
legislators wrote a similar letter, urging lawmakers to pass the
legislation to maintain overall U.S. leadership in the IMF.