WASHINGTON Oct 5 The United States will urge
countries with fiscal space to boost domestic demand in order to
support global growth, a senior Treasury official said on
Monday.
In a call to preview discussions among economic policymakers
at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual
meetings in Peru later this week, the official also said China's
trade surplus pointed to strengthening of the yuan currency over
the medium term.
European countries should take steps on granting Greece
meaningful debt relief, said the official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity. The official added that Greece must
continue to implement reforms to its economy.
Finance ministers and central bankers converge on Lima this
week for the meetings, which are expected to focus on the
slowdown in global economic growth and a persistent weakness in
emerging economies.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Jason Lange; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)