WASHINGTON Oct 5 The United States will urge countries with fiscal space to boost domestic demand in order to support global growth, a senior Treasury official said on Monday.

In a call to preview discussions among economic policymakers at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Peru later this week, the official also said China's trade surplus pointed to strengthening of the yuan currency over the medium term.

European countries should take steps on granting Greece meaningful debt relief, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official added that Greece must continue to implement reforms to its economy.

Finance ministers and central bankers converge on Lima this week for the meetings, which are expected to focus on the slowdown in global economic growth and a persistent weakness in emerging economies.

