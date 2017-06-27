WASHINGTON, June 27 The International Monetary
Fund said on Tuesday it had cut its growth forecasts for the
U.S. economy to 2.1 percent in 2017 and 2018, dropping its
assumption that the Trump administration's tax cut and fiscal
spending plans would boost growth.
In a statement following a review of U.S. economic policies,
the IMF said the Trump administration's push for annual growth
of over 3 percent for a sustained period was unlikely to be
achieved partly because the labor market is already at a level
consistent with full employment.
The IMF in April had forecast U.S. growth of 2.3 percent for
2017 and 2.5 percent for 2018, based partly on gains from
expected tax cuts and new federal spending. But given the lack
of details on the U.S. administration's "still evolving policy
plans" the IMF said it decided to remove the assumed stimulus
from its forecasts.
The IMF said the Trump administration's latest budget plans
would place a disproportionate share of spending cuts onto low-
and middle-income households, adding "this would appear counter
to the budget's goals of promoting safety and prosperity for all
Americans."
Instead, the Fund suggested a tax policy that would improve
the federal revenue-to-GDP ratio, more balanced cuts that
strengthen the social safety net's efficiency, and efforts to
contain healthcare cost inflation.
