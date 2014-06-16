WASHINGTON, June 16 Weak economic growth in the
United States is a temporary phenomenon, with limited impact on
the rest of the world, the head of the International Monetary
Fund said on Monday.
U.S. growth in the first quarter contracted due to a harsh
winter, but the IMF said it is likely to rebound. IMF Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said the impact of harsh weather
should renew the focus on addressing climate change, and
recommended the U.S. raise its carbon tax.
"Extreme weather occurrences have a serious effect on the
economy," Lagarde said at a news conference. "And extreme
weather occurrences have repeated much more frequently in the
last 20 years than they had in the previous century. And I think
that's a valid reason to wonder about climate change, and how to
deal with it."
