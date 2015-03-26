WASHINGTON, March 26 The International Monetary
Fund on Thursday said it was postponing its next review of its
$553 million loan program to Yemen given the uncertain situation
in the country.
"Obviously we're watching the rapidly evolving situation
carefully and closely at the moment," IMF spokesman William
Murray told reporters. "Given a host of uncertainties
surrounding Yemen at the moment, the first review of the
Fund-supported program is postponed until the situation
clarifies."
The IMF agreed in July to provide Yemen the loan over the
next three years after the government pledged economic reforms.
But the government's plans have been derailed by an increasingly
unstable political situation.
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies struck Shi'ite Muslim rebels
fighting to oust Yemen's president on Thursday, in a major
gamble by the world's top oil exporter to check Iranian
influence in its backyard.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)