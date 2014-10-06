DUBAI Oct 6 The Yemeni government's deal with
Houthi rebels is broadly in line with conditions of a loan
provided by the International Monetary Fund, despite the
rollback of some subsidy cuts, IMF managing director Christine
Lagarde was quoted as saying.
The IMF agreed in July to provide a $553 million loan to
Yemen over the next three years after the government made
ambitious economic reform pledges, including a reduction of
about 50 percent in fuel subsidies and higher tax revenues.
But sweeping fuel price hikes helped to trigger political
unrest; over 100 people were killed in clashes in the capital
between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and army troops last month. Weeks
after introducing the price hikes, Sanaa reversed a large part
of them.
The rebels signed an agreement with other political parties
in September to form a more inclusive government, and it is not
clear whether the new government will be much interested in
pushing economic reforms.
But Lagarde, in the IMF's first direct, public comment on
the latest Yemeni policy changes, said they did not endanger the
loan programme.
"The economic content of the recent agreement between the
government and the Houthis is broadly consistent with this
programme," Lagarde told Saudi Arabian-owned daily newspaper
Asharq Al-Awsat in an interview published on Monday.
"Despite some reversal in fuel price increases, the net
savings in the subsidy bill remain substantial and will allow to
increase spending in infrastructure and the Social Welfare
Fund," she was quoted as saying.
Lagarde also said: "The national ownership of the reform
process is key to success, as is continued strong support from
the Friends of Yemen" group of international aid donors.
Sanaa's finances have deteriorated rapidly this year as
attacks on oil pipelines by tribesmen and militants deprived the
state of revenue and resulted in severe fuel and power shortages
that wrecked a fragile economic recovery.
The government hopes the IMF loan deal will help it unlock
more funds from international donors, which have been slow to
arrive. Of some $8 billion pledged for the 2012-2015 period,
only about a third has been disbursed.
The IMF has warned that Yemen's fiscal deficit would reach 9
percent of gross domestic product in 2014 and foreign reserves
would decline to well below three months of imports in the
absence of economic reforms.
