HONG KONG, March 19 The International Monetary Fund expects global economic growth to slow, with the United States looking much improved although growth in emerging economies is weaker than expected, Deputy Managing Director Zhu Min said on Monday.

Zhu, a former deputy governor of the Chinese central bank, made the remarks at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong.

He added that Europe's financial markets remained very fragile.