German two-year bond yields again fall to record low
LONDON, Feb 24 Germany's two-year government bond yield extended recent declines on Friday and again reached record lows.
HONG KONG, March 19 The International Monetary Fund expects global economic growth to slow, with the United States looking much improved although growth in emerging economies is weaker than expected, Deputy Managing Director Zhu Min said on Monday.
Zhu, a former deputy governor of the Chinese central bank, made the remarks at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong.
He added that Europe's financial markets remained very fragile. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Chris Lewis)
LONDON, Feb 24 Germany's two-year government bond yield extended recent declines on Friday and again reached record lows.
BERLIN, Feb 24 German exports to Russia will probably rise at least 5 percent this year, their first increase in years, Germany's Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said on Friday.
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation