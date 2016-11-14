WASHINGTON Nov 14 The International Monetary
Fund has removed remedial measures against Zimbabwe after the
country settled its overdue financial obligation to the Fund's
Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust last month, the IMF said on
Monday.
The move by the IMF's executive board lifts a declaration
that Zimbabwe is not cooperating with the organization, ends a
suspension of technical assistance to Zimbabwe and restores
Zimbabwe to the list of countries that are eligible to benefit
from the trust.
Zimbabwe restored about $107.9 million in arrears on Oct.
20, ending more than 15 years of arrears to the trust.
The board decision is another step towards normalizing
relations with the Fund. But the IMF has said it cannot consider
a new IMF loan program for Zimbabwe until the country clears
more than $1 billion in World Bank arrears and another $600
million-plus owed to the African Development Bank, as well as
any arrears to bilateral lenders and private creditors.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)