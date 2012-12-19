DUBLIN Dec 19 The IMF on Wednesday urged the
European Central Bank to agree to restructure 31 billion euros
in Irish promissory notes by March, saying a deal was essential
to ensure the country's smooth return to bond markets.
Ireland needs to secure stable funding from bond markets
this year if it wants to avoid a second international bailout
when its current 85-billion euro programme ends in December next
year.
"We consider that resolving this issue is an essential part
of the whole package that would be needed to a smooth exit to
reliance on market funding," said Craig Beaumont, the
International Monetary Fund's Ireland mission chief. "We are
strongly encouraging that a resolution of the issue be reached
by the end of March," he told journalists.
The government struck a deal last March to avoid immediate
payment of 3.1 billion euros ($4.1 billion) due, settling the
bill by issuing a 13-year bond. It has indicated it wants a deal
on the entire debt before March 2013.