By Greg Roumeliotis, Soyoung Kim and Nadia Damouni
Sept 13 Private equity firm KKR & Co LP
has teamed up with New Mountain Capital LLC to bid for IMG
Worldwide, joining a handful of companies interested in buying
the sports, fashion and marketing agency from Forstmann Little &
Co, three people familiar with the matter said.
KKR and New Mountain would be competing for IMG against
other buyout firms, as well as sports and entertainment
companies, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and William Morris
Endeavor Entertainment, said the people, who spoke to Reuters
this week.
While KKR may not have the industry expertise of CAA or
William Morris, its partner New Mountain has deep ties to
private equity firm Forstmann Little.
Steven Klinsky founded New Mountain in 2000 shortly after
leaving Forstmann Little. He was the most senior partner at the
firm, outside of the Forstmann family, and worked closely with
Teddy Forstmann, IMG's former chairman and chief executive.
Forstmann died in 2011.
The sale of IMG, whose clients include top tennis player
Novak Djokovic and supermodel Gisele Bundchen and which owns the
rights to numerous sports leagues, is being driven by the
trustee that runs the estate of Teddy Forstmann.
CVC Capital Partners, another private equity firm that
has significant expertise in sports rights management with
its controlling investment in Formula One, is also involved
in IMG's sale process, the sources said.
Buyout firm Bain Capital also plans to bid, one of the
people said.
Initial offers are due in the next few weeks, according to
the people familiar with the matter.
The sources asked not to be named because the matter is not
public. KKR declined to comment, while New Mountain did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for IMG
was not immediately available for comment.
IMG, which Forstmann bought for $750 million in 2004, could
now fetch more than $2 billion in a sale, the sources said.
Forstmann Little has held onto IMG for longer than a typical
investment period for private equity, and for years it has
rebuffed overtures from prospective buyers. Buyout interest
increased following Teddy Forstmann's departure in April 2011 as
IMG chairman and CEO, and his death later that year.
Buyers that had approached Teddy Forstmann included former
Yahoo CEO Terry Semel, who was willing to pay $1.5 billion in
2008. Sources told Reuters at the time that Teddy Forstmann
wanted at least twice the amount.
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld litigation partner Mark
MacDougall and corporate practice co-chair J. Kenneth Menges,
Jr., are managing the wind down of Teddy Forstmann's private
equity empire. Forstmann Little tried to sell 24 Hour Fitness
last year but the process has since stalled.