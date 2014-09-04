Sept 4 Talent management company IMG Worldwide
Inc said it appointed Mark Shapiro, a media industry veteran and
a former chief executive of theme park operator Six Flags
Entertainment Corp, as its chief content officer.
Shapiro was most recently executive producer at
entertainment production company Dick Clark Productions, which
has produced events such as American Music Awards, Golden Globes
and Miss Universe beauty pageants.
IMG, whose top clients include tennis player Novak Djokovic
and super model Gisele Bundchen, was acquired by William Morris
Endeavor Entertainment LLC and its backer private equity firm
Silver Lake last year.
Before joining Six Flags in 2005, Shapiro worked for 12
years at ESPN, helping the sports network win 16 Emmy Awards.
