BlackBerry's M&A head Mackey says left company in February
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.
Aug 9 Private equity firm Forstmann Little & Co said it was undertaking a strategic evaluation of IMG Worldwide that may include a sale of the sports, fashion and marketing agency.
"No decision has been made regarding a specific course of action for IMG," Forstmann Little said in a statement. "A definitive timetable has not been set and there can be no assurance that this process will result in a sale of IMG."
Forstmann Little acquired the company in 2004. In May it began working with Morgan Stanley and Evercore Partners to find a buyer for the agency that represents sports stars such as quarterback Peyton Manning and tennis champion Venus Williams, according to reports at the time.
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 2 Moody's credit rating agency lowered its outlook for the U.S. telecommunications industry to negative from stable on Thursday amid growing price competition for wireless services.
PARIS, March 2 French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce investments in Britain, which it had considered following the country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.