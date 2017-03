Aug 1 IMI Plc :

* H1 revenue fell 3 percent to 809 million stg

* H1 diluted EPS rose 475 percent to 198.5 pence

* H1 basic EPS 200.6 pence

* Dividend per share 13.6p 12.8p

* On a constant currency basis we expect group to deliver an improved rate of organic revenue growth in second half.

* H1 profit before tax 127 mln stg versus 134 mln stg

* Strong sterling adversely impacted revenue by 45 mln stg and operating profit by 7 mln stg

* Exceptional profits of 478 mln stg on disposals and 620 mln stg return of cash completed