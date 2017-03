Nov 14 IMI Plc

* Acquisition announcement

* Announces acquisition of global power valve specialist Bopp & Reuther

* Deal for an enterprise value of EUR 152.6m (£120m )

* Bopp & Reuther will become part of IMI's critical engineering division

* Sees deal to be earnings accretive in 2015,return on invested capital seen to exceed weighted average cost of capital by end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: