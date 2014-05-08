May 8 IMI Plc

* Group is on track to deliver modest organic revenue growth in first half with slightly lower margins compared to first half of last year

* Order intake in first four months of 2014 was lower when compared to same period last year in severe service business

* If average exchange rates in four months to end of april 2014 had been applied to our 2013 results, it is estimated that segmental revenue and segmental operating profit would have both been 4% lower

* Revenues for severe service in period were down 4% on an organic basis reflecting strong prior year comparator that included backlog sales

Overall trading in first four months of year in line with expectations with group revenues up 1% on an organic basis, down 4% on a reported basis