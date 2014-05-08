Investec expects higher full-year revenue, operating profit
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
May 8 IMI Plc
* Group is on track to deliver modest organic revenue growth in first half with slightly lower margins compared to first half of last year
* Order intake in first four months of 2014 was lower when compared to same period last year in severe service business
* If average exchange rates in four months to end of april 2014 had been applied to our 2013 results, it is estimated that segmental revenue and segmental operating profit would have both been 4% lower
* Revenues for severe service in period were down 4% on an organic basis reflecting strong prior year comparator that included backlog sales
* Overall trading in first four months of year in line with expectations with group revenues up 1% on an organic basis, down 4% on a reported basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 14 Investec Plc expects higher full-year revenue and operating profit as a recovery in equity markets boosted the company's asset management and wealth and investment units.
* Chief executive mike wells says doesn't see need for m&g, eastspring to acquire other asset managers
LONDON, March 14 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta on Tuesday reported a 79 percent jump in full-year earnings and raised its dividend four-fold, saying it expected commodity prices to rise further this year.