Nigerian court overturns seizure of oilfield from Shell and ENI
ABUJA, March 17 A Nigerian court on Friday overturned a request by Nigeria's financial crimes agency to seize an oilfield from oil majors Shell and ENI .
Sept 23 IMI Plc :
* Daniel Shook (47) will be appointed as finance director to succeed Douglas Hurt (58) who has decided to retire from company
* Daniel will join IMI and IMI board with effect from 1 January 2015 as finance director designate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 17 AstraZeneca said on Friday that U.S. regulators had rejected the British company's new drug for high potassium levels, in the latest setback to the product.