LONDON, Nov 10 British engineer IMI reported higher sales for the ten months to end-October helped by continued strength at its core fluid power business, and said it expects full-year earnings in line with current market expectations.

Birmingham-based IMI said revenues year to date on a reported basis were up 10 percent, helped in part by a 12 percent rise in organic sales at its fluid power business.

The company , which makes power-generation equipment and valves for drink dispensers, added it expects full-year adjusted earnings per share in line with current market views.

Analysts expect IMI to report full-year earnings of 71.6 pence per share on a fully reported basis, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Shares in the company closed at 794.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at about 2.6 billion pounds ($4.15 billion).

($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)