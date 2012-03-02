* Sees emerging markets, U.S. driving growth

LONDON, March 2 British engineer IMI reported a better-than-expected increase in 2011 profits, and said it was on track for further growth this year, as strength in emerging markets and the United States offsets weakness in Europe.

The company, which makes power-generation equipment and valves for drink dispensers, said on Friday it expects good growth in emerging markets, which account for about 26 percent of its business. It added sentiment in the U.S. - its largest market, accounting for 30 percent of total sales - was improving.

"If you put all of that together, you'll see low single-digit growth for the business, somewhere in the range of 3 to 4 percent, on an organic basis," Chief Executive Martin Lamb said in an interview.

"That will be supplemented by the acquisitions that we have made and will make through the course of the year," Lamb added.

Shares in the company rose 4.1 percent to 1,006 pence, touching their highest levels since last September. They were the top gainers on Britain's blue-chip FTSE index.

IMI has made three acquisitions totalling about 125 million pounds ($200 million) in the past four months, with a focus on emerging markets.

Lamb, who hopes to take the proportion of sales coming from emerging markets to about 35 percent in three to five years, said the company was working on a pipeline of deals.

"I'll be disappointed if we didn't do any more (acquisitions) this year," he said.

UPGRADES LIKELY

IMI said 2011 adjusted pretax profit rose 19 percent to 363.4 million pounds, coming in above consensus estimates of 344 million pounds.

The results were boosted by a 27 percent rise in sales at IMI's Severe Service unit, which now accounts for over a quarter of total group sales, as demand for valves in liquefied natural gas applications remained strong.

IMI added it expects further progress in 2012, with margins improving further as it begins to ship higher-margin products and improves operational efficiencies.

"The outlook statement reads positively, with further progress expected in 2012," Singer Capital Markets analyst Jo Reedman said. "However this does not appear to be well reflected in consensus forecasts."

Analysts at Peel Hunt Also said they expect upgrades for 2012 pretax profit forecasts towards 380 million pounds versus current consensus of 356 million, following the strong results. ($1=0.6266 British pounds) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Rhys Jones and Mike Nesbit)