Nov 12 British engineering company IMI Plc said it expected full-year adjusted earnings per share to be "towards the lower end" of market estimates as a result of lower organic revenue and margins.

The company, which makes flow-control systems such as valves for power and petrochemical plants, said full-year margins in two of its three business units - Critical Engineering and Precision Engineering - would be lower than a year earlier.

IMI said organic revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 5 percent lower than a year earlier. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)