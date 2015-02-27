Feb 27 British engineer IMI Plc reported a 3 percent fall in full-year revenue, hurt by a strong pound through most of the year.

The company, which supplies flow-control systems such as valves for power, nuclear, oil and gas and petrochemical plants, reported revenue of 1.69 billion pounds compared with 1.74 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted operating profit fell to 298 million pounds ($460 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 322 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6478 pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)