By Souhail Karam
RABAT Feb 10 Moroccan miner Imiter
said on Friday ore processing at one of the world's ten
richest silver mines was running at 60 percent of total capacity
due to protests by local residents which have been underway
since September.
A spokeswoman for the company could not immediately say how
the protests by people living near the Imiter mine had affected
production and deliveries.
"The earnings will not be impacted by these protests: We
don't expect earnings growth performance in the second half (of
2011) to match that of the first half of 2011, but earnings for
the full year (2011) will definitely be higher than 2010," she
said.
Imiter is controlled by Morocco's biggest metals miner
Managem. Managem is majority-owned by National
Investment Company (SNI), a private investment holding firm
controlled by the monarchy.
Traders in Casablanca say Imiter produced 200 tonnes of pure
silver in 2010, a figure the spokeswoman could not immediately
comment upon.
The protests were mainly linked to demands by local people
for jobs, the spokeswoman said.
Activists say the protests have been motivated by grievances
over depleted water resources in the arid Imider area, damage
caused to crops from waste water ejected by the mining plant and
complaints over the lack of basic amenities.
Imiter's spokeswoman denied the accusations.
Unlike other countries affected by the "Arab Spring,"
Morocco did not overthrow its rulers. The king, head of the Arab
world's longest-serving dynasty, holds supreme executive
authority.
The Arab revolts have however inspired tens of thousands of
Moroccans to organise regular protests demanding a
constitutional monarchy like those in Britain or Spain and
criticising the power of the king, who remains the biggest
private stakeholder in the $100-billion economy.
Set up by the government as a public firm in 1969, Imiter
was privatised in the 1990s. The mines in the Imider region are
known for producing some of the world's best silver grades.
(Reporting By Souhail Karam; Editing by Anthony Barker)