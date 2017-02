HONG KONG Feb 13 Trading in shares of China's International Mining Machinery Holdings Ltd (IMM) was suspended on Monday , according to a filing to the Hong Kong exchange.

No further details were immediately available.

U.S. mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc said last month it started a tender offer to buy the remaining stake in China's International Mining Machinery Holdings Ltd (IMM) for about HK$3.4 billion ($437.80 million).

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by)