VIENNA, July 31 Austrian "bad bank" Immigon, the wind-down vehicle for bailed-out lender Volksbanken, has bought back 933 million euros ($1 billion) worth of debt including accrued interest, it said while forecasting it may make a 2015 profit.

It had said this month it would buy back up to 850 million euros of Volksbanken debt.

The repurchase should have a positive effect on Immigon's results, it said in a statement on Friday.

"The results planning for 2015 presumed in the resolution plan (Abbauplan) has intensified further as the management board's current expectation is that a positive result may likely be recorded at single entity level in Immigon's single entity annual financial statements for the financial year 2015.

"This could potentially lead to subsequent payments by Immigon in respect of certain profit-related instruments in accordance with the terms and conditions of such instruments. Whether this will in fact be the case can only be determined after expiry of the financial year 2015."

For more details of the buyback see:

here

($1 = 0.9057 euros) (Reporting by Vienna newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)