By Sarah McBride
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 24 San Francisco-based
entrepreneur Garrett Johnson is usually too busy with his
messaging start-up for much travel, but one issue has inspired
him to cross the country: immigration reform.
On Feb. 5, he and a dozen other entrepreneurs will head to
Washington to talk with members of Congress about why new visa
rules are needed to bring in the kind of talent that would help
their companies grow.
They are striking now because Congress has taken up
immigration in recent weeks, with a group of legislators working
to find some sort of reform that would be acceptable to a
majority of Congress, a staffer familiar with the situation
says.
The skilled-worker visa reform the entrepreneurs want is
relatively uncontroversial. Yet many Democrats say they do not
want to address it without also taking up a thornier question:
giving the 12 million or more people in the country illegally
the chance to gain legal resident status and even become U.S.
citizens.
While big technology companies have long schmoozed
government to help advance their agendas, including patent
reform and cybersecurity, the move is highly unusual for
start-ups, say entrepreneurs and others in the technology
community.
"Primarily they don't get involved because everyday they're
trying to keep their doors open," said Carl Guardino, president
of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group, organizer of the trip.
But when it comes to outside issues affecting young companies,
"immigration is absolutely the biggest on the horizon."
The entrepreneurs' wish list includes letting demand, rather
than a quota, determine how many of the popular skilled-worker
visas known as H-1Bs are issued. They also want visas and
permanent residency documents known as green cards for
entrepreneurs and those holding degrees in key science-related
fields, and exemptions from caps on H-1Bs and green cards for
those with advanced U.S. degrees.
Start-ups care because they have trouble finding all the
staffers they need to grow, software engineers in particular.
Many of the most suitable applicants apply from overseas - often
from China or India - and are too hard to hire because it is
time consuming and expensive to sponsor a candidate's visa.
Thousands more jobs are forfeited when companies are unable to
expand, say economists.
Many engineers say technology companies are trying to game
the system and find cheap talent abroad instead of hiring one of
the thousands of unemployed engineers already here. That goes
for start-ups, too.
"What they're doing is saying, 'We don't want to pay a fair
wage,'" said Kim Berry, president of the Programmers Guild, a
group representing U.S. software and networking engineers. He
supports H1-B visas only if recipients earn salaries of at least
$100,000. He also is for helping overseas entrepreneurs with
good ideas come to this country. Green cards could be issued,
for example, once a company proves to be a domestic jobs
creator.
For Johnson, who worked as a staffer on the U.S. Senate
Foreign Relations Committee before leaving in 2011 to found
SendHub, the trip allows him to lobby officials on an issue
close to home. His co-founder, Briton Ash Rust, had to hopscotch
from job to job until he found one that offered working papers.
He did finally land a green card.
The situation still dogs the company, which now numbers 11
people, when it comes to hiring.
"About 95 percent of the applications I get, I have to turn
away because I can't get them a visa," said Rust.
Entrepreneurs are hoping to tap into the momentum created
the last time start-ups got riled up. That was over Internet
legislation known as SOPA and PIPA that died early last year,
quashed in part by complaints multiplied across social media
like Facebook and Twitter. One was that the bills'
provisions could compromise the functioning of the Internet.
"Everyone is riding the high of the influence startups
have," said Johnson. As immigration reform moves along and new
proposals become public, the same platforms "will be our value
add," he said.
Silicon Valley has long supported immigration reform for
high-skilled workers, and some companies have even voiced
support for comprehensive reform, as long as it meets their goal
of winning more visas for potential employees.
"We would like to see reform of the high-skilled visa
system, regardless of approach," said Lisa Malloy, an Intel
spokeswoman. Software maker Microsoft Corp has called
for comprehensive reform, as has computer maker Hewlett-Packard
Co.
All three are among the technology companies that backed
last year's STEM Jobs Act, which aimed to give 55,000 visas to
foreigners with U.S. graduate degrees in key fields. The bill
passed the Republican-controlled House of Representatives but
never came to a vote in the Democrat-controlled Senate.
During their trip, the entrepreneurs, including Virginia
Klausmeier of smart-fuel startup Sylvatex, will focus on
high-skilled reform, Guardino said, because what they know best
is the need to increase the pool of legal job candidates.
"Whether Congress and the Administration do that as a
standalone or part of a bigger comprehensive immigration bill is
not the relevant point for us," said Guardino. "Our key message
is, get that job done."
If the effort on broad immigration reform fails, he said,
Silicon Valley would keep pressing on skilled-worker reform.