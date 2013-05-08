WASHINGTON May 8 A Senate bill that would
overhaul U.S. immigration laws would help ease financial strains
in the Social Security retirement program, government actuaries
said on Wednesday in an estimate that marked the latest salvo in
a debate over the legislation's impact.
In a letter to Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who is one of
the authors of the bill, actuaries for the Social Security
Administration said that the overall effect of the bill on the
Social Security's finances "will be positive."
The analysis said the bill would create a net 3.22 million
jobs over the next decade and boost U.S. gross domestic product
by 1.63 percentage points.
The letter came days after a hotly debated report from the
Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, said the pathway
to citizenship in the immigration bill could cost taxpayers
trillions of dollars.