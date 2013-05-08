By Caren Bohan
WASHINGTON May 8 A Senate bill to overhaul U.S.
immigration laws would help ease financial strains on the Social
Security retirement program, government analysts said on
Wednesday in a report that marked the latest salvo in a debate
over the legislation's impact.
In a letter to Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who
is one of the authors of the bill, analysts at the Social
Security Administration said the overall effect of the bill on
the Social Security's finances "will be positive."
The analysis said the bill would create a net 3.22 million
jobs over the next decade and boost U.S. gross domestic product
by 1.63 percentage points over that period.
The letter came days after a hotly debated report from the
Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, said the pathway
to citizenship in the bill for undocumented immigrants could
cost taxpayers trillions of dollars.
The sweeping immigration bill would boost funding for border
security, revamp visa programs to allow for more high- and
low-skilled workers and chart a 13-year path to citizenship for
many of the 11 million illegal immigrants in the country.
The Heritage Foundation study, which was criticized by
liberal supporters of immigration reform as well as some
conservatives, said that over a lifetime, immigrants would end
up costing the government because they would take in more in
benefits than they would pay in taxes.
The think tank put the cost of the change in the law at $6.3
trillion over 50 years.
Critics of the study said it did not take into account how
immigration reform could increase economic growth by making
labor markets more efficient and companies more competitive.
Advocates for immigration reform contend it would help ease
pressure on government programs such as Social Security because
it would result in a greater number of younger workers to
support aging baby boomers, who are beginning to retire in large
numbers.
The analysis from the Social Security actuaries could lend
support to that argument.
It comes as the Senate Judiciary Committee is preparing this
week to consider a raft of amendments to the bill.
The latest report from the Social Security Board of
Trustees, issued in April 2012, estimated that the program's
accumulated "trust funds" would be exhausted by 2033, meaning
policymakers might need to raise taxes or cut benefits or both
to deal with the shortfall.
The Senate bill, unveiled last month by Rubio and other
members of the bipartisan Gang of Eight, would grant temporary
legal status to many of the 11 million illegal immigrants
provided they paid back taxes and fines. They would be eligible
for green cards, conferring permanent residency status, within
10 years and citizenship in a further three.
The Social Security office said in its letter that it
estimated about 8 million immigrants would apply for temporary
legal status. "Many of these individuals already work in the
country in the underground economy, not paying taxes, and will
begin paying taxes" once they apply for temporary status, the
letter said.
Analyzing the impact of visa programs for high- and
low-skilled foreign workers, the Social Security actuaries said
those provisions would also increase tax collections.
"We estimate a significant increase in both the population
and the number of workers paying taxes in the United States as a
result of these changes in legal immigration limits," the Social
Security office said.