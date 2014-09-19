IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
BRUSSELS, Sept 19 Belgian real estate company Immobel said on Friday that holding company Allfin Group had bought a 29.85 percent stake in the company.
Allfin paid 44.70 euros per share for the stake, which it purchased from Cresida Investment, another investor in Immobel.
Immobel has a portfolio of offices and housing developments in Belgium in Luxembourg and is expanding into Poland.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Robin Emmott)
IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.
DUBAI, March 18, Bahraini Islamic investment bank GFH Financial said on Saturday it had appointed a new chairman and would focus on acquiring financial institutions, infrastructure investments and other strategic assets.