Sept 23 Immobiliere Dassault SA

* Says to have signed on Sept. 22 promise indenture to buy 100% of Paris real estate owner

* Says property counts 6,655 square meters usable office space

* Says estimated property value is 112.3 million euros and deal to be financed with revolving credit