UPDATE 1-UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 pct, CEO makes $13.5 mln
ZURICH, March 10 UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
VIENNA Aug 7 Austrian property group Immofinanz has sold the majority of its residential portfolio in the province of Upper Austria, it said on Wednesday.
Immofinanz, which is selling Austrian assets and buying German property in preparation for a listing of its Buwog unit, declined to give a price for the sale of the properties to Linz-based building company WAG but said it was above book value.
Managing Director Alexander Hoff said the step would help Immofinanz strengthen its positions in Vienna and northern Germany including Berlin, the core markets for Buwog.
"We are therefore continuing to systematically implement our IPO-related strategy and will invest the funds we generate from these sales in these two core markets," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Jane Baird)
SEOUL, March 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 10 *160.1 -278.0 56.9 ^March 9 444.8 -617.5 110.5 March 8 154.2 -196.6 -17.4 March
* Net asset value (NAV) including acquisition of Dresden property amounted to 77.2 million euros ($81.78 million) or 1.11 euros per share as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9440 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)