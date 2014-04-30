VIENNA, April 30 Austrian real-estate group
Immofinanz appointed Dietmar Reindl to its executive
board on Wednesday to replace Daniel Riedl, who is now running
Buwog, which has been spun off.
Reindl, who has been in charge of asset management,
logistics and hotels at Immofinanz, will be responsible for
commercial office, retail and logistics properties and for
marketing on the board.
"I am convinced he will be able to successfully advance the
positioning of Immofinanz Group as a specialist for commercial
properties in eastern Europe in this new function," Immofinanz
Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said in a statement.
Buwog shares have risen since their market debut in
Frankfurt on Monday. At current market prices, the company is
worth about 1.32 billion euros.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)