BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says unit, investor and general partner enters limited partnership agreement
* Fullshare Lp (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), investor and general partner entered into limited partnership agreement
VIENNA Oct 1 Austrian property company Immofinanz said on Thursday it was buying back the remaining exchangeable bonds from an issue announced last month, adding that only a fraction of the paper was still outstanding.
Immofinanz said last month it was offering bonds worth 375 million euros ($418.43 million), which it can repay either in cash or in shares of its spinoff Buwog, paving the way for it to reduce its 49 percent stake in Buwog.
"Immofinanz AG announces the exercise of the redemption of all of the remaining bonds at their principal amount plus accrued interest on 2 November 2015," Immofinanz said in a statement.
"Less than 15 percent of the aggregate principal amount ... remains outstanding," it said.
($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW YORK, April 6 The Federal Reserve's bond holdings could drop to about $2.8 trillion by the end of 2021, the New York Fed said on Thursday in a projection that saw the portfolio reach a "normalized" state a bit earlier and with some $600 billion more assets than in a year-ago estimate.
LAGOS, April 6 Nigeria's Union Bank plans to raise funds this year to boost its capital adequacy and tap opportunities to lend to agri-business focused on the domestic economy, its chief executive said on Thursday.