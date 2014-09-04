Sept 4 Immofinanz AG : * Says launches a EUR 375 million offering of bonds exchangeable into buwog ag

shares * Says bonds will be marketed with a coupon ranging between 0.75% and 1.50% per

annum * Says initial exchange price of the bonds will be set at a premium between 15%

and 25% over the reference share price * Says proceeds to be used to repay existing financings, for portfolio

investments, growth opportunities Source text for Eikon: