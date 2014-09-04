BRIEF-Banca Generali appoints Gian Maria Mossa new CEO
* Appoints Gian Maria Mossa new CEO of the company Source text for Eikon:
Sept 4 Immofinanz AG : * Says launches a EUR 375 million offering of bonds exchangeable into buwog ag
shares * Says bonds will be marketed with a coupon ranging between 0.75% and 1.50% per
annum * Says initial exchange price of the bonds will be set at a premium between 15%
and 25% over the reference share price * Says proceeds to be used to repay existing financings, for portfolio
investments, growth opportunities Source text for Eikon:
* Appoints Gian Maria Mossa new CEO of the company Source text for Eikon:
LONDON, March 20 Stone Milliner, one of Europe's best-performing hedge funds that bets on macroeconomic events, lost 2.1 percent in the first two months of 2017, its worst start to a year, an investor letter seen by Reuters showed.
* Adage Capital Partners GP LLC reports 5.85 percent passive stake in Gemphire Therapeutics Inc as of March 10 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mN2mmc Further company coverage: