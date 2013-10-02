Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
VIENNA Oct 2 Austrian property group Immofinanz has named Daniel Riedl as chief executive of its Buwog operation, for which it plans a spin off to existing shareholders or an initial public offering next year.
Riedl, who is currently supervisory board chief of Buwog, will remain on the Immofinanz executive board with his current responsibilities including real-estate development and marketing until the planned listing, the company said on Wednesday.
Immofinanz reiterated that it would initially reduce its stake in Buwog, the subsidiary that holds its German and Austrian residential property portfolio, to less than 50 percent and said that preparations have begun for a Frankfurt listing next year.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.