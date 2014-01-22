BRIEF-Aflac CEO Daniel Amos' 2016 compensation $20.4 mln vs $20 mln in 2015
* Aflac inc - ceo daniel amos' total 2016 compensation was $20.4 million versus $20 million in 2015 - sec filing
VIENNA Jan 22 Immofinanz hopes soon to finalise negotiations to buy 18,000 German homes from Solaia, a crucial step in its planned Buwog unit spin-off, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
"We hope we're in the final stages," Eduard Zehetner told journalists on the sidelines of a news conference. "It's still on track."
Zehetner said a spin-off to existing shareholders of Buwog, its German and Austrian residential unit, was far more likely than an initial public offering, given market conditions.
"The probability is relatively small," he said when asked whether an IPO should be ruled out. "The longer it takes, the more probable it becomes," he added.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Aflac inc - ceo daniel amos' total 2016 compensation was $20.4 million versus $20 million in 2015 - sec filing
* Files for secondary offering of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
* Nippon life insurance seeks to double net profit from its group businesses to about 70 billion yen by fiscal 2020-nikkei