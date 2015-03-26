BRIEF-Kc Property says Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned as Chairman
* Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned from the positions of director and the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 26 Immofinanz
* Immofinanz will convene an extraordinary general meeting on 17 April 2015
* To request authorization of its shareholders for company's voluntary partial public offer for shares in CA Immobilien Further company coverage:
* Kriangkrai Burintrawattana resigned from the positions of director and the chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 6 Trading volumes and open interest in U.S. crude futures soared in 2016, particularly among buyers out of Asia and shale companies locking in output, both of whom have shown an affinity for far-dated contracts, the CME Group Inc said on Thursday.
* Most Fed policymakers see bond policy change this year -minutes