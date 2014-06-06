(Adds background, share price)
VIENNA, June 6 Austrian property group
Immofinanz AG named Oliver Schumy on Friday as its
next chief executive, picking an eastern Europe expert to
replace Eduard Zehetner as of May 2015.
Zehetner, 62, will stay on past his scheduled November
departure date during the handover at the top of the central and
eastern European commercial real estate specialist, the company
said.
He has led Immofinanz since 2008, restoring it to health in
a revamp that included spinning off its Buwog residential
property business this year.
Schumy, 43, has been chief financial officer at carton and
packaging company Mayr-Melnhof since 2008 and has
extensive operating experience in Russia, Poland, Romania and
Hungary, Immofinanz said.
He gets a five-year contract starting in March 2015.
"He represents the continuation of Immofinanz Group's growth
and optimisation strategy as the leading commercial property
investor and developer in Central and Eastern Europe,"
Immofinanz Chairman Michael Knap said in a statement.
Immofinanz shares rose 2.3 percent to 2.609 euros by 1145
GMT, the leading gainers among Austrian blue chips.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
William Hardy and Pravin Char)