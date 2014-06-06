VIENNA, June 6 Austrian property group
Immofinanz AG named Oliver Schumy as its next chief
executive to replace Eduard Zehetner as of May 2015.
Schumy, 43, has been chief financial officer at packaging
company Mayr-Melnhof since 2008 and has extensive
operating experience in Russia, Poland, Romania and Hungary, it
said. He gets a five-year contract starting in March 2015.
"He represents the continuation of Immofinanz Group's growth
and optimisation strategy as the leading commercial property
investor and developer in Central and Eastern Europe",
Immofinanz Chairman Michael Knap said in a statement on Friday.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)