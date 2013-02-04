VIENNA Feb 4 Austria's Immofinanz sold six properties for a total of 81 million euros ($111 million), including its last French asset, as part of its plan to dispose of non-core holdings.

The property group said on Monday it made a book profit on the sales, which included two office buildings in Vienna and three logistics properties in Germany as well as a logistics property in the French city of Nice.

Immofinanz is beefing up its German portfolio and plans a market listing of its Buwog German and Austrian residential operations, probably in 2014.

