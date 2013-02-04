BRIEF-Melcor REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.21
* Qtrly rental revenue of $16.17 million for a decline of 5% over Q4-2015
VIENNA Feb 4 Austria's Immofinanz sold six properties for a total of 81 million euros ($111 million), including its last French asset, as part of its plan to dispose of non-core holdings.
The property group said on Monday it made a book profit on the sales, which included two office buildings in Vienna and three logistics properties in Germany as well as a logistics property in the French city of Nice.
Immofinanz is beefing up its German portfolio and plans a market listing of its Buwog German and Austrian residential operations, probably in 2014.
($1 = 0.7301 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 800 won/share for common stock and 861.5 won/share for preferred stock, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
TOKYO, March 10 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at 19,434.30, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.