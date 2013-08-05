Australia shares inch down, thanks to weak miners; New Zealand flat
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
VIENNA Aug 5 Austrian property group Immofinanz said it would reconsider its dividend and share buyback policies if it spins off instead of listing its Buwog unit.
"I can imagine a distribution in dividend and share buybacks on condition we do a Buwog IPO. If we do a spin-off these considerations will look different," Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner told journalists on Monday.
Immofinanz confirmed late on Friday it would keep its 2012/13 dividend steady at 0.15 euros per share.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
March 8 Australian shares ended marginally lower on Wednesday as falls in iron ore prices the previous day and in China's February iron ore imports pulled miners down.
* Says it bought 550,000 shares (4.6 percent stake) back at 346.5 million yen in total during Feb. 8 to March 7
March 8 Indian shares fell for a second straight session on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of state elections results, including that of the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh, and a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.