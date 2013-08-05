VIENNA Aug 5 Austrian property group Immofinanz said it would reconsider its dividend and share buyback policies if it spins off instead of listing its Buwog unit.

"I can imagine a distribution in dividend and share buybacks on condition we do a Buwog IPO. If we do a spin-off these considerations will look different," Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner told journalists on Monday.

Immofinanz confirmed late on Friday it would keep its 2012/13 dividend steady at 0.15 euros per share.

