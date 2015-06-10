VIENNA, June 10 Property group Immofinanz
said on Wednesday it would exit the self-storage
market by selling Dutch self-storage chain City Box to Shurgard.
The sale, which is expected to close early next month, will
reduce the share of the Austrian company's properties outside of
its core region of Central and Eastern Europe by 2 percentage
points to 1.5 percent, it said.
"The sale price exceeds the carrying amount of the
properties. The parties have agreed not to disclose
further details of the transaction," Immofinanz said in a
statement.
Immofinanz had been increasing its share in the Dutch
self-storage market since it first bought into City Box in 2007.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)