MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
VIENNA Feb 13 Austria's Immofinanz withdrew from the tender for the GBW real-estate unit of German bank BayernLB, expected to be the year's biggest German property deal.
Immofinanz said on Wednesday it would continue to pursue acquisitions in Germany and still might list its BUWOG residential property unit. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: