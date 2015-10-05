VIENNA Oct 5 Austrian property firm Immofinanz is expanding in Germany as part of its strategy to reduce its exposure to the volatile Russian retail market, building offices costing 145 million euros ($163 million) in Duesseldorf, it said on Monday.

The 26,000 square metre complex will serve as a new headquarters for hotel search engine Trivago and is set to increase the German share of Immofinanz's standing investment portfolio to almost 17 percent from around 7.5 percent.

"The lease with Trivago... represents one of the largest single office rentals in Immofinanz's history", said Chief Executive Oliver Schumy in a statement. ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)