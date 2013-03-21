VIENNA, March 21 Austria's Immofinanz said it was bidding for three property portolios in Germany, where it is beefing up its assets in preparation for a listing of its Buwog unit.

"I cannot comment where they are but we do hope that we will be able to close the one or the other deal here," Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said on a conference call on Thursday.

Zehetner said the Austrian property group hoped to open its Goodzone shopping centre in Moscow in November. A delay of the project was a factor in a profit warning Immofinanz gave in December.

Immofinanz added that it hoped a second listing it is planning in Warsaw to boost its visibility and liquidity should take place before the European summer. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)