VIENNA Feb 12 Austrian real-estate group
Immofinanz unit Buwog said it had agreed to buy 18,000
German homes for about 892 million euros ($1.21 billion), paving
the way for the unit's spin-off.
Italy's Prelios, one of the two sellers along with Deutsche
Asset & Wealth Management, said earlier on Wednesday
the price comprised roughly 162 million euros in equity, 736
million euros in debt, and working capital.
Immofinanz said it expected to complete the acquisition in
the second quarter and would propose the spin-off and listing in
Frankfurt, Vienna and Warsaw to its shareholders at an
extraordinary general meeting on March 14.
($1 = 0.7359 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan)