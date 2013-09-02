UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
VIENNA, Sept 2 Austrian real estate group Immofinanz has sold the Hilton Vienna Danube hotel to a subsidiary of Germany's Internos Real Investors for 48 million euros ($63 million).
"This transaction, which continues the company's exit from the non-core hotel business, took place above the carrying amount of the property," Immofinanz said on Monday. ($1 = 0.7584 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources