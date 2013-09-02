VIENNA, Sept 2 Austrian real estate group Immofinanz has sold the Hilton Vienna Danube hotel to a subsidiary of Germany's Internos Real Investors for 48 million euros ($63 million).

"This transaction, which continues the company's exit from the non-core hotel business, took place above the carrying amount of the property," Immofinanz said on Monday. ($1 = 0.7584 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)